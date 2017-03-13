Knoxville woman with epilepsy dies af...

Knoxville woman with epilepsy dies after government benefits stop

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Amy Schnelle, 31, died of an epileptic seizure on February 17. She died less than half a year after the government cut her benefits, including medication. To her friends and family, Amy Schnelle, a former factory worker, was kind, fun loving and vivacious.

