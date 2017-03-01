Knoxville woman convicted of stalking middle school student
Karen Sarah Thomas, 45, was convicted of two counts of aggravated stalking. Sentencing for Thomas was scheduled for April 20. She was released on bond, but ordered to wear a GPS monitor pending her sentencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Tax Surplus
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|2 hr
|Help
|1
|Dr. Malik
|3 hr
|Dr Pepper
|2
|Wvlt heather haley
|5 hr
|ThaDUDE
|1
|Knox News Sentinel
|16 hr
|sad truth
|8
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|21 hr
|FloridaGirl78
|45
|Dr. Gernert, John DPM
|Feb 27
|Yellow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC