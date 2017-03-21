Knoxville to observe Day of Immigration Action
The City of Knoxville will proclaim Tuesday as Day of Immigration Action. The city will join others across the country on informing the public on issues affecting immigrant communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tusculum College president resigns (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|really
|6
|Knox News Sentinel
|8 hr
|Jose Mendez
|41
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|Mon
|lady vol
|22
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Mar 19
|Steve S
|27
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Mar 19
|truth
|2
|Cops: Texas campus locked down after illegal-im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 19
|Wow
|8
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC