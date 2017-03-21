Knoxville to observe Day of Immigrati...

Knoxville to observe Day of Immigration Action

The City of Knoxville will proclaim Tuesday as Day of Immigration Action. The city will join others across the country on informing the public on issues affecting immigrant communities.

Knoxville, TN

