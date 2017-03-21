Knoxville restaurant in Sunsphere closes, continues private parties
A spokesperson from the company said after six years they decided to close the restaurant, which was formerly Icon Ultra Lounge, because "it is simply not cost effective." The restaurant's last day was Saturday, March 18. The restaurant's owners said they will still hold private parties, such as corporate meetings luncheons and wedding receptions, but daily operations will stop.
