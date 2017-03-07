Knoxville non-profit remembers homici...

Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims in Nashville

There are 1 comment on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims in Nashville. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

Joan Berry's daughter was murdered in 2004. Since then, she's been dedicated to fighting for victims' right, working tirelessly with other victims' families to try and change legislation.

Advents

Knoxville, TN

#1 10 hrs ago
I have a lot of respect for Joan Berry. She has done a great job for victims rights.
Knoxville, TN

