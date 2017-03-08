Knoxville native takes charge of Air ...

Knoxville native takes charge of Air Force's Air Combat Command

Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Gen. Mike Holmes took charge of Air Combat Command Friday in a "Change of Command" ceremony that dates back to the 18th Century. Air Combat Command operates fighter, bomber, and reconnaissance aircraft.

