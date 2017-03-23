Knoxville native competes for survival on FOX reality show 'Kicking anda Read Story Aaron Wright

March 23, 2017: Knoxville native Nakeisha Turk is one of 10 contestants paired with survivalists to learn how to live in the jungle on FOX's new show "Kicking & Screaming." Spending a month in Fiji sounds like a relaxing vacation to most folks, but on FOX's new reality show Kicking and Screaming, the fight to survive is anything but a day at the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.