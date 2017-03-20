Knoxville mother: Teen daughter barre...

Knoxville mother: Teen daughter barred from re-entry to U.S. Read Story Raishad Hardnett

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Local and state leaders confirm they are in contact with a Knoxville family after a woman said her teenage daughter was denied re-entry to the U.S. from a recent trip to Turkey. Local and state leaders confirm they are in contact with a Knoxville family after a woman said her teenage daughter was denied re-entry to the U.S. from a recent trip to Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Been looking for years now 2 hr Jacy 1
Lowe's returns 3 hr Lowes_Sux 4
Looking for female fwb 7 hr Lucy Fur 3
News Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor... 11 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Free boxer pups 14 hr Fox 2
CVS Caremark (Sep '10) 17 hr lady vol 22
my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13) Sun Steve S 27
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC