Knoxville mother: Teen daughter barred from re-entry to U.S. Read Story Raishad Hardnett
Local and state leaders confirm they are in contact with a Knoxville family after a woman said her teenage daughter was denied re-entry to the U.S. from a recent trip to Turkey. Local and state leaders confirm they are in contact with a Knoxville family after a woman said her teenage daughter was denied re-entry to the U.S. from a recent trip to Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Been looking for years now
|2 hr
|Jacy
|1
|Lowe's returns
|3 hr
|Lowes_Sux
|4
|Looking for female fwb
|7 hr
|Lucy Fur
|3
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Free boxer pups
|14 hr
|Fox
|2
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|lady vol
|22
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Steve S
|27
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC