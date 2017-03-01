Knoxville man undergoes second lung transplant Read Story Mary Scott

Knoxville man undergoes second lung t...

Knoxville man undergoes second lung transplant

Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

At 33 years old, Travis Hodges has twice been through something most of us will never have to endure - a lung transplant. Hodges, a Knoxville native, was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis in the womb.

Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Knoxville, TN

