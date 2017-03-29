Knoxville man sits at wifea s grave f...

Knoxville man sits at wifea s grave for seven years

16 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Seven years after his wife's death, a Knoxville man is proving true love lives on. Every day, rain or shine, Fred Gilland visits his wife's grave site to spend some time with her.

