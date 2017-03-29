Knoxville man sits at wifea s grave for seven years
Seven years after his wife's death, a Knoxville man is proving true love lives on. Every day, rain or shine, Fred Gilland visits his wife's grave site to spend some time with her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08)
|36 min
|Tracy Dunlap
|13
|drug screening in juvenile court
|6 hr
|Jesus
|5
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|16 hr
|Blue lives matter
|5
|Radio Stations
|Tue
|Just Saying
|58
|98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights
|Tue
|My Right not yorin
|3
|Lonsdale shootings
|Tue
|Humpty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC