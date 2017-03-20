Knoxville man held after high-speed c...

Knoxville man held after high-speed chase on Topside Road

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A pickup truck driving 5 to 10 mph below the speed limit Sunday night caught the attention of Blount County deputies, leading to an attempted traffic stop, a brief high-speed chase and a slew of charges against a Knoxville man. Abayomi Olufunso Akinleye, 35, was being held in lieu of $31,500 bond Monday and is scheduled to appear at a 9 a.m. hearing March 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The men at Stowers machinery 2 hr Fancy 1
Been looking for years now 6 hr Jacy 1
Lowe's returns 6 hr Lowes_Sux 4
Looking for female fwb 10 hr Lucy Fur 3
News Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor... 14 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Free boxer pups 17 hr Fox 2
CVS Caremark (Sep '10) 20 hr lady vol 22
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 279,703,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC