Knoxville man held after high-speed chase on Topside Road
A pickup truck driving 5 to 10 mph below the speed limit Sunday night caught the attention of Blount County deputies, leading to an attempted traffic stop, a brief high-speed chase and a slew of charges against a Knoxville man. Abayomi Olufunso Akinleye, 35, was being held in lieu of $31,500 bond Monday and is scheduled to appear at a 9 a.m. hearing March 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
