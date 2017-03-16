Knoxville man dead after fight over gun
Lebarron Cade, 53, is facing voluntary manslaughter charges for the death of Samuel Mitchell, 23, according to police. Officers said they responded to a house on 125 Alice Street for a reported shooting at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday where they found Mitchell dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Long Legged Mack ...
|5
|Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|Amy
|61
|Knox News Sentinel
|20 hr
|fanatic
|36
|Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16)
|Wed
|smarterthanyou
|4
|Knox County couple murdered; two in custody (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Truth hurts
|261
|The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w...
|Mar 14
|Faith Michigan
|21
|7 cent gas tax hike
|Mar 12
|Two of Clubs
|19
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC