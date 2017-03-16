Knoxville man dead after fight over gun

Knoxville man dead after fight over gun

Lebarron Cade, 53, is facing voluntary manslaughter charges for the death of Samuel Mitchell, 23, according to police. Officers said they responded to a house on 125 Alice Street for a reported shooting at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday where they found Mitchell dead.

