Knoxville man convicted of raping 9-year-old

Jonathan Mitchell Cooper, 31, was convicted of three counts of rape of a child, three counts of incest, and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Prosecutors with the Knox County District Attorney's office said starting in 2013, Cooper began molesting a nine-year-old at their home in West Knoxville.

