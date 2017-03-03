Knoxville man convicted of raping 9-year-old
Jonathan Mitchell Cooper, 31, was convicted of three counts of rape of a child, three counts of incest, and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Prosecutors with the Knox County District Attorney's office said starting in 2013, Cooper began molesting a nine-year-old at their home in West Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike at Parkside Kia
|7 hr
|Seriously interes...
|1
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Tired of cheesy p...
|212
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|Grimy Phoxx
|47
|1st lady
|13 hr
|Charlie Bob
|12
|The Knoxville Sports Media Joke
|20 hr
|Liminey Gilbert
|1
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|Thu
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|Thu
|dr feelgood
|92
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC