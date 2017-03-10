Knoxville man arrested in Oak Ridge o...

Knoxville man arrested in Oak Ridge on child rape charges

13 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville man was arrested Friday afternoon after being indicted on multiple charges of child rape and aggravated sexual battery. James Alonso, 33, was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. in Oak Ridge by the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

