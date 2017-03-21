Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear police Read Story Raishad Hardnett
City leaders are calling today a Day of Immigration Action. Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch held a joint press conference denouncing what they called a growing culture of fear tied to immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
