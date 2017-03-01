Knoxville Junior Leaguea s a Bag-A-Bargaina offers deals for a cause
"Bag-A-Bargain" is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jacobs Building in Chillhowee Park. Admission is $5, with a dollar discount offered for people with a school coupon or those that bring a non-perishable canned fod item.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Key
|5 hr
|Key
|1
|Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07)
|7 hr
|Jeff
|93
|Tennessee Tax Surplus
|10 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|10 hr
|Help
|1
|Dr. Malik
|10 hr
|Dr Pepper
|2
|Wvlt heather haley
|12 hr
|ThaDUDE
|1
|Knox News Sentinel
|23 hr
|sad truth
|8
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC