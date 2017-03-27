Knoxville judge wins lawsuit brought by secretary
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled against a woman who sued a Knox County judge, saying the judge was within his rights to fire her because of a state law that gives employers wide latitude to dismiss people. The ruling stemmed from a case brought by Judith Moore-Pennoyer, who spent 18 years as an assistant to former Knox County Circuit Court Judge Harold Winberly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug screening in juvenile court
|1 hr
|Jesus
|5
|Jessica Wooten
|9 hr
|WootenSlooten
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|11 hr
|Blue lives matter
|5
|Radio Stations
|Tue
|Just Saying
|58
|98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights
|Tue
|My Right not yorin
|3
|Lonsdale shootings
|Tue
|Humpty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC