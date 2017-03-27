Knoxville judge wins lawsuit brought ...

Knoxville judge wins lawsuit brought by secretary

1 hr ago

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled against a woman who sued a Knox County judge, saying the judge was within his rights to fire her because of a state law that gives employers wide latitude to dismiss people. The ruling stemmed from a case brought by Judith Moore-Pennoyer, who spent 18 years as an assistant to former Knox County Circuit Court Judge Harold Winberly.

