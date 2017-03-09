Knoxville is the location of HGTV house giveaway
HGTV is giving away a fully renovated and furnished home in North Knoxville as part of their Urban Oasis Giveaway. The house, located at 1210 Luttrell Street in the 4th and Gill neighborhood, will undergo a transformation giving it an all-new interior and exterior, according to HGTV.
