Knoxville groups explain impact of possible federal budget cuts
Two non-profits in Knoxville, United Way of Greater Knoxville and the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, will be facing changes if President Donald Trump's proposed budget stays the way it is. "Section 8 housing, federally subsidized housing, there are a number of programs here just in the immediate Knox County and surrounding area that could impact veterans getting low cost housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|102
|Tusculum College president resigns (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|really
|6
|Knox News Sentinel
|18 hr
|Jose Mendez
|41
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|Mon
|lady vol
|22
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Mar 19
|Steve S
|27
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Mar 19
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC