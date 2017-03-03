Knoxville gang member sentenced for t...

Knoxville gang member sentenced for trying to kill driver in carjacking

A man prosecutors say is a member of the Crips street gang was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for trying to kill a driver during a carjacking. Demetris Ross Grimes, 27, was convicted in June of 18 counts including attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, attempted carjacking, attempted especially aggravated robbery and assault.

