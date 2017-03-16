Knoxville crews break ground on Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park
It has been just over a year since Fulton High School student and athlete Zaevion Dobson was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting. Knoxville Police Department called the teen a hero, saying he jumped in front of two girls to save them.
