Knoxville crews break ground on Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park

It has been just over a year since Fulton High School student and athlete Zaevion Dobson was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting. Knoxville Police Department called the teen a hero, saying he jumped in front of two girls to save them.

