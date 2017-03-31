Knoxville couple loses home after apartment stops accepting affordable housing vouchers
Gaines and Darlene Clabough were forced to move out of their apartment complex after their landlord decided the complex would stop taking affordable housing vouchers. The vouchers allow individuals and families to get rent discounts if they meet income limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
