Knoxville couple celebrates anniversary as St. Patricka s Day Parade grand marshals

The Clancys celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on St. Patrick's Day 2017, this time as the grand marshals of the Knoxville St. Patrick's Day Parade. "It's especially meaningful because so many of our children - we have six children and our grandchildren, we have 11. And our great grandchildren are gonna be sharing it with us," said Sue Clancy.

