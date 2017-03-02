Knoxville community concerned over proposed safety center
A community is upset over a plan to build a behavior health care center in their neighborhood. Knox County hopes to build this facility right next to the Helen Ross McNabb Center on Western Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Knoxville Sports Media Joke
|3 hr
|Liminey Gilbert
|1
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|17 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|dr feelgood
|92
|Radio Stations
|20 hr
|getting real
|44
|Review: Court South (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|getting real
|25
|1st lady
|23 hr
|A voter
|8
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Thu
|update on
|211
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC