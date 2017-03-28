Knoxville city leaders looking to add...

Knoxville city leaders looking to add guidelines to short term rentals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Knoxville city officials are looking to pass an ordinance that'll make short term rentals, like Airbnbs, legal. However, by doing that, rules and taxes would follow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The world is better off without Trayvon Martin 6 hr fat man 4
shannon breeden ? (Dec '13) 6 hr kacie 4
Radio Stations 15 hr Just Saying 58
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Tue misfit 0676 4
98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights Tue My Right not yorin 3
Lonsdale shootings Tue Humpty 2
News Greeneville Names New Town Planner Mon bye felicia 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC