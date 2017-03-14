Knoxville children at Boys & Girls Cl...

Knoxville children at Boys & Girls Club receive free bicycles

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

There were a lot of surprised faces at the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, after free bicycles were handed out to children during a giveaway. The non-profit, DreamBikes of Knoxville teamed up with Kickstand Bicycle Collective for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13) 12 hr Other Guy 60
News Knox County couple murdered; two in custody (Jul '07) 14 hr Truth hurts 261
Hal helton (Jan '14) 16 hr Has balls 6
Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12) 19 hr Jesus 4
News The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w... Tue Faith Michigan 21
Knox News Sentinel Mon South Knox Hombre 35
7 cent gas tax hike Sun Wow 20
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Knox County was issued at March 15 at 2:27PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC