Knoxville Carmike movie theaters to be rebranded as AMC
The $1.2 billion deal, approved in December, makes AMC the biggest U.S. movie theater operator. AMC announced Wednesday a new branding strategy for all of its theaters, including those that were formerly part of Carmike.
