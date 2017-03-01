Knoxville Carmike movie theaters to b...

Knoxville Carmike movie theaters to be rebranded as AMC

The $1.2 billion deal, approved in December, makes AMC the biggest U.S. movie theater operator. AMC announced Wednesday a new branding strategy for all of its theaters, including those that were formerly part of Carmike.

