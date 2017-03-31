Knoxville animal shelter needs foster parents for kittens
It is kitten season officially at Young-Williams and that means the Knoxville shelter is getting litters upon litters of kittens that are brought in. Courtney Kliman with Young-Williams Animal Center said they are looking for foster parents to take care of the kittens.
