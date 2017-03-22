Knoxville 10th fattest city in Americ...

Knoxville 10th fattest city in America, according to WalletHub

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A recent WalletHub study has found Knoxville to be the 10th fattest city in America - and the third in Tennessee. According to the report, Memphis, at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gorgeous Beth Haynes 2 hr Snatch Diver 69 1
News Official Candidate for TN Governor: Randy Boyd ... 2 hr UHF Dan 2
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 2 hr UHF Dan 216
News Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ... 3 hr Russian Stooge 3
News Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po... 6 hr Bull Durham 3
News Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor... 9 hr Just Saying 4
Knox News Sentinel 11 hr South Knox Hombre 42
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Knox County was issued at March 23 at 2:53PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC