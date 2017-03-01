Jury Returns $2.5M Verdict in TN Fatal Camper Fire

March 02--A jury has awarded $2.5 million in damages for the death of a 72-year-old Knox County man in a fire blamed on the negligence of a California home health care firm. After a six-day trial in February, in U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves' court, a jury slapped Apria Healthcare Inc. with the $2.5 million damages bill in the February 2012 death of Jimmy Kelley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.