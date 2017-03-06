There are on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Ponzi scheme. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

The former president of a Knoxville-area investment company walked out of federal court Monday with 14 days to decide whether he wants to withdraw his guilty plea entered in court in November. The government claimed Roger Williams "misrepresented the earnings" on his client's investments with Dash Holdings and Open Door Investment.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.