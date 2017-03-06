Judge rejects plea agreement for prea...

Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Ponzi scheme

There are 2 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Ponzi scheme. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

The former president of a Knoxville-area investment company walked out of federal court Monday with 14 days to decide whether he wants to withdraw his guilty plea entered in court in November. The government claimed Roger Williams "misrepresented the earnings" on his client's investments with Dash Holdings and Open Door Investment.

#1 6 hrs ago
Send that crook to jail!
#2 6 hrs ago
Send him to jail!
