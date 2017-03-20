Join THP Citizen's AcademyTuesday, March 21The Tennessee Highway...
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 2017 Spring Citizens' Trooper Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee. Classes start April 18 at The McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, Tennessee.
