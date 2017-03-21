Join THP Citizen's Academy

Join THP Citizen's Academy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 2017 Spring Citizens' Trooper Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee. Classes start April 18 at The McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for female fwb 1 hr Big Dick 4
Knox News Sentinel 3 hr Jose Mendez 41
The men at Stowers machinery 14 hr Fancy 1
Been looking for years now 18 hr Jacy 1
Lowe's returns 18 hr Lowes_Sux 4
News Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor... Mon South Knox Hombre 1
Free boxer pups Mon Fox 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC