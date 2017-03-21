Join THP Citizen's Academy
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 2017 Spring Citizens' Trooper Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee. Classes start April 18 at The McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, Tennessee.
