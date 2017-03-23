John Clyde Pullias

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ellen Butterfield Pullias in 2016, and siblings, Campbell Pullias, Jean Totty, and Louise DeJarnett. Survivors include four children, John Gray Pullias and wife Carolyn of Walland, Martin Pullias, and Jane Herring and husband James, all of Murfreesboro, and Mitch Pullias and wife Jennifer of Lascassas; grandchildren, Thomas Pullias of Walland, Jacob Herring of Del Ray Beach, FL, Gray, Emma, and Reed Pullias of Lascassas; great grandson, Brantley Messamore of Knoxville; a sister, Shirley Headrick of Dickson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

