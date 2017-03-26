Hundreds of East Tennesseans race for...

Hundreds of East Tennesseans race for down syndrome awareness

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee held their 1st annual Knoxville race for down syndrome awareness Sunday afternoon. Although World Down Syndrome Day was recognized across the country on March 21st, the race was one of the many activities set to raise awareness toward the genetic disorder and the special day.

