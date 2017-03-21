House committee approves Haslam's gas tax bill Read Story Joel Ebert, Tennessean
A House committee narrowly voted in favor of Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal Tuesday, providing a significant victory for the central piece of the governor's legislative package for the year. The House Transportation Committee voted 11-7 n favor of the governor's bill, which was amended to raise the state's tax on gasoline by 6 cents per gallon over a three year period to help fund a $10 billion backlog in road projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tusculum College president resigns (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|really
|6
|Knox News Sentinel
|9 hr
|Jose Mendez
|41
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|Mon
|lady vol
|22
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|Mar 19
|Steve S
|27
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|Mar 19
|truth
|2
|Cops: Texas campus locked down after illegal-im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 19
|Wow
|8
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC