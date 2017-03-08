Historian-in-Chief Doris Kearns Goodwin to Speak at the Bijou in Knoxville
The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law and the East Tennessee Historical Society have joined forces to bring world renowned presidential historian, public speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin to Knoxville on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Goodwin will present a community lecture at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Bijou Theatre.
