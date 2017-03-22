Greeneville Names New Town Planner

Greeneville Names New Town Planner

Read more: The Greenville Sun

She has served as planner for the City of Morristown since June 2014, a news release from Greeneville Town Hall says. She will begin her duties March 27. She replaces previous Town Planner Asong Venard, who resigned in February after accepting a position in the Johnson City Planning Department.

