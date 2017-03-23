Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, names treasurer to make Knox mayoral run Read Story John North
Glenn Jacobs, the towering insurance man also known as "Kane" the professional wrestler, is moving another step closer to running for Knox County mayor. Jacobs, who runs Jacobs Insurance Associates in Halls, has filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission appointing a political treasurer, Brian Carl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|43 min
|Sherry Hollenbeck
|1
|Howell and Landon - What???
|9 hr
|Painted rope
|13
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|10 hr
|Sam
|6
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|11 hr
|IKnowJack
|3
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Shelly
|23
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|11 hr
|Shelly
|104
|my wife wants to take me to a strip club is tha... (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|Shelly
|28
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|Clem Smith
|221
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC