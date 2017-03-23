Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, names treasurer to make Knox mayoral run Read Story John North

Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, names treasur...

Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, names treasurer to make Knox mayoral run

10 hrs ago

Glenn Jacobs, the towering insurance man also known as "Kane" the professional wrestler, is moving another step closer to running for Knox County mayor. Jacobs, who runs Jacobs Insurance Associates in Halls, has filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission appointing a political treasurer, Brian Carl.

Knoxville, TN

