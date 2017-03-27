Full-time Facility Dog for ET Children's HospitalTuesday, March...
East Tennessee Children's Hospital has a new employee whose sole purpose is to provide comfort. Farley, a golden retriever puppy born on October 12, 2016, is the hospital's first-ever, full-time facility support animal.
