Fountain City neighbors help Knoxville police catch burglar
Andrew Ruedi, 39, of Strawberry Pines faces two counts of attempted auto burglary and one charge of theft. Officers are still looking for another suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you thought Abby Ham was bad (and who doesn't) (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Unknown
|28
|drug screening in juvenile court
|5 hr
|Johnny Nacho
|6
|Tennessee Democrats
|5 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|13
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|opinion
|48
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|12 hr
|LocalGal
|12
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|15 hr
|fat man
|6
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Feb '07)
|16 hr
|BB Board
|28
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC