Former Knoxville police officer sentenced to 12 years in drug case

Friday, Joshua Hurst was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to 32 counts including conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver Oxycodone, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of oxymorphone with intent to sell, as well as official misconduct. His first three years must be served at 100 percent of the time.

