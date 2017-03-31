Former Knoxville police chief gives insight into kidnapping cases
Former Knoxville police chief Phil Keith said sometimes finding a missing child is like picking a needle out of a haystack, especially after it's been weeks since the last sighting. Keith is very familiar with cases like the AMBER Alert out of Maury County, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you thought Abby Ham was bad (and who doesn't) (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Tom
|29
|drug screening in juvenile court
|11 hr
|Johnny Nacho
|6
|Tennessee Democrats
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|13
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|opinion
|48
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|17 hr
|LocalGal
|12
|The world is better off without Trayvon Martin
|21 hr
|fat man
|6
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Feb '07)
|22 hr
|BB Board
|28
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC