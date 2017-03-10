Food 28 mins ago 1:56 p.m.New restaurant, brewery opening in North Knoxville in late 2017
Brewmaster and Knoxville native Alex Violette will partner with life-long friend and executive Chef Ryan Davenport to open Elkmont Exchange Brewery and Eating House at 745 North Broadway . Elkmont Exchange will use the 10,000-square-foot building that Rentals Rentals used to occupy, according to a release from the new business.
