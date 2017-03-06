Food 17 mins ago 3:53 p.m.Maple Street Biscuit Company coming to Knoxville
The restaurant, which refers to its locations as community stores, got its start in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012. It has several locations in the Sunshine State and one in Chattanooga.
