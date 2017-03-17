FBI offers $20K reward for Knoxville robbery suspect
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a South Knoxville cellular phone store last November, among other crimes. Mario L. Lambert, 33, is wanted for the attempted robbery of Cellular Sales, 4501 Chapman Highway, on November 22. He is also charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
