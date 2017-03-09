Expired food, dirty kitchen, insects ...

Expired food, dirty kitchen, insects found at Knoxville pancake restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A restaurant known for its pancakes and its lunch menu has the lowest health inspection grade so far this year and one of the lowest reported in the last 12 months. I.H.O.P., 6504 Merchants Center Boulevard - Grade: 71 While that grade is a passing score, the inspector will be returning for a follow-up to check on the critical violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
7 cent gas tax hike 58 min flatlander 15
billy worthington 7 hr yep 1
News Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10) 8 hr Charlie Bob 13
Knox News Sentinel 13 hr South Knox Hombre 24
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 23 hr U stupid 51
CVS Caremark (Sep '10) 23 hr Gabby 20
Howell and Landon - What??? Wed Lily Metarsundae 10
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC