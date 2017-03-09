Expired food, dirty kitchen, insects found at Knoxville pancake restaurant
A restaurant known for its pancakes and its lunch menu has the lowest health inspection grade so far this year and one of the lowest reported in the last 12 months. I.H.O.P., 6504 Merchants Center Boulevard - Grade: 71 While that grade is a passing score, the inspector will be returning for a follow-up to check on the critical violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 cent gas tax hike
|58 min
|flatlander
|15
|billy worthington
|7 hr
|yep
|1
|Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10)
|8 hr
|Charlie Bob
|13
|Knox News Sentinel
|13 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|24
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|U stupid
|51
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Gabby
|20
|Howell and Landon - What???
|Wed
|Lily Metarsundae
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC