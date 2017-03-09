Expired food, dirty kitchen, insects found at Knoxville pancake restaurant

A restaurant known for its pancakes and its lunch menu has the lowest health inspection grade so far this year and one of the lowest reported in the last 12 months. I.H.O.P., 6504 Merchants Center Boulevard - Grade: 71 While that grade is a passing score, the inspector will be returning for a follow-up to check on the critical violations.

