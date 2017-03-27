Education 58 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Leaders expect TNReady testing to be smoother than last year
Any parent with a kid in third through 11th grade last year remembers the failure of TNReady. The online testing platform failed, the paper version of the test wasn't ready and the state ultimately canceled the exam for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Night Light
|6 hr
|The wise
|2
|Radio Stations
|6 hr
|Just Saying
|58
|shannon breeden ? (Dec '13)
|12 hr
|Molly
|3
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|15 hr
|misfit 0676
|4
|98.7 FM Backs Bathroom Rights
|20 hr
|My Right not yorin
|3
|Lonsdale shootings
|23 hr
|Humpty
|2
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|Mon
|bye felicia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC