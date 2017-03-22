Education 20 mins ago 2:19 p.m.UT stu...

Education 20 mins ago 2:19 p.m.UT students in London safe after Westminster attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Three University of Tennessee students interning at London's Parliament as part of a study abroad program are accounted for and safe following Wednesday's attack, according to a University of Tennessee spokeswoman. Among those in London is UT student Bradley Battle of Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor... 9 min Just Saying 4
Does anyone know Rodney Fox (Mar '10) 32 min Smh 15
Knox News Sentinel 2 hr South Knox Hombre 42
News Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po... 3 hr South Knox Hombre 2
News Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ... 15 hr pedro 2
dcs drug test (Jan '12) Tue ThomasA 102
News Tusculum College president resigns (Jul '07) Tue really 6
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,753,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC