Education 20 mins ago 2:19 p.m.UT students in London safe after Westminster attack
Three University of Tennessee students interning at London's Parliament as part of a study abroad program are accounted for and safe following Wednesday's attack, according to a University of Tennessee spokeswoman. Among those in London is UT student Bradley Battle of Knoxville.
