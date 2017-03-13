East Tennessee PBS Antique Appraisal Fair set for April 1
Case Antiques Inc. Auctions & Appraisals will host the East Tennessee PBS Antique Appraisal Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 at the Historic Cherokee Mills Building at 2240 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville. The appraisal fair is open to the public, and guests are invited to bring their items, including silver, jewelry, pottery, Civil War memorabilia, Native American items, paintings, samplers/textiles, furniture, books and more for appraisal.
